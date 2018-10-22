Credit Suisse report says Romanians are now richer than Hungarians

For the first time in their post-Communist history, Romanians are wealthier than Hungarians, according to Credit Suisse’s 2018 Global Wealth report.
Wealth per adult in Romania is estimated at €36,799.50 ($42,282), compared to €35.786,43 ($41,118) in Hungary, an impressive leap for Romania, whose wealth per capita in 2000 was less than one-third of western neighbour, Hungary.
According to the same report, the UK has the highest wealth per capita in Western Europe at £242,264.62 ($314,842), followed by France €277,012.23 ($318,339) and Germany €218,289.87 ($250,856).
