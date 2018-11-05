Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Relatives of a passanger who died in the crash of Lion Air JT-610, mourn during a funeral in Sidoarjo, East Java, Indonesia, on November 1 2018. Lion Air flight JT-610 lost contact with air traffic controllers soon after takeoff then crashed into the sea on October 29. The flight was en route to Pangkal Pinang, and reportedly had 189 people onboard. Search and rescue divers have located one of the plane’s black box flight recorders. EPA-EFE/FULLY HANDOKO