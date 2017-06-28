Court rules the Netherlands partly responsible for the Srebrenica massacre

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

A Dutch appeals court in The Hague ruled on Tuesday that the Netherlands is partly liable for the deaths of 300 Bosnian Muslims (Bosniaks) killed in Srebrenica.

The 300 civilians were killed by the Serbian Republic Army (RS) under the leadership of the convicted war criminal General Ratko Mladic.

Tuesday’s ruling upholds a 2014 ruling which specified that a Dutch UN peace-keeping battalion could and should have known that Muslim men and boys were in danger and should have allowed them to leave the base.

In 2014, Bosnian families claimed the Dutch government was, in fact, responsible for the death of 8,000 civilians; that is, a claim the Court dismissed.

In July 1995, the Dutch forces negotiated with Mladic the evacuation of 30,000 Muslim civilians. The evacuation continued even when the Serbs started separating women and children from elder boys and men. The Court on Tuesday said the question of whether the men and boys would have survived had they remained in the Dutch base remains open, as the Serbian Army could have launched an attack.

The Dutch government has long argued there was no way to predict any of the Bosniak civilian casualties and appealed the 2014 ruling. But, the ruling means the Netherlands will have to pay the families compensation. But by laying the legal precedent of state responsibility, this final ruling could mean states are reluctant to participate in UN peacekeeping operations, the Dutch press reports.

In parallel, Dutch army veterans of the Srebrenica massacre are suing the Dutch government for shifting the responsibility to them for the humanitarian disaster, while they were sent to battle unprepared, ill-informed, and ill-equipped.