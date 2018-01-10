Court of justice rules that an Agreement concluded between the EU and Morocco is invalid because it applies to the Western Sahara 

According to the Advocate General of the EU Court of Justice Melchior Wathelet, the Fisheries Agreement concluded between the EU and Morocco is invalid because it applies to the Western Sahara and its adjacent waters

By concluding that agreement, the EU was in breach of its obligation to respect the right of the people of Western Sahara to self-determination and not to recognise an illegal situation resulting from breach of that right and has not put in place the safeguards necessary to e...