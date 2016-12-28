Countdown to multilateral Cyprus talks in Geneva

Akinci envisages a referendum on the settlement by the summer of 2017

In little over a week, multilateral talks in Geneva will determine whether Cyprus will move towards a final settlement. Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci told the press on Monday that Cyprus is looking at a referendum over the negotiated settlement in the summer of 2017.

The new settlement under negotiation would be signed by a Federal Cyprus, whose constitutional outlook is to be negotiated in Geneva on January 9-11, in the presence of the three guarantor powers: Greece, Turkey, and the U.K.

The negotiating parties must address 8-10 thorny chapters before coming to a final settlement, Cyprus mail reports.

Akinci did not specify whether the five permanent members of the Security Council would be invited to the meeting.

The President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nicos Anastasiades, has talked about the engagement of the Security Council. The President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, is also willing to be present as the Federal entity will continue to be an EU member state. However, the UN is also going to play a major role in the framing of the negotiating process.

In the countdown to Geneva, Greek and Turkish foreign ministry secretaries will meet on Wednesday, setting the stage for a possible high-level meeting between Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and the Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci and President Anastasiades are scheduled to meet on January 4 and 7 before negotiations begin on the 9th in Geneva.