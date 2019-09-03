The Council of the European Union adopted on 3 September its position on the bloc’s budget for 2020, focusing on strengthening the EU economy, funding for migration and border control, addressing environmental issues and allocating enough resources for conducting foreign affairs.

The draft Council position foresees an amount of €166.8 billion in commitment appropriations and €153.1 billion in payment appropriations. This is an increase of 0.6% in commitments and of 3.3% in payments, compared to the budget voted in 2019.

“Next year’s budget is about continuity. Member states want to focus on the key policy areas and best-performing programmes where there is clear European added value, whilst also ensuring a prudent approach. I am glad that the Council’s position was adopted with the overwhelming support of the member states. This provides a strong basis for our discussions with the Parliament in the coming months.”, said Kimmo Tiilikainen, chief council negotiator for the 2020 EU budget.

The Council’s decision confirms the agreement reached by EU ambassadors at the meeting of the Permanent Representatives Committee on 10 July.