Council of Europe, Croatia, Amnesty Int. criticise Slovenia for “Aliens Act” 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The Secretary General of the 47-nation Council of Europe, Thorbjørn Jagland, told the Prime Minister of Slovenia he is concerned by the the government’s proposed amendments to the “Aliens Act” which, if adopted, will change the conditions of entry and expulsion of migrants and asylum seekers into Slovenia.

The Council of Europe Secretary General says the Act also raises a series of issues under the European Convention on Human Rights.

On 5 January, Amnesty International also slammed the Act, saying:

“The Slovenian parliament must reject amendments to the Aliens Act that, once triggered, would deny refugees and asylum seekers the protections to which they are entitled under international and EU law, Amnesty International said following the adoption of the amendments by the government today. Stripping people fleeing for their lives of their right to claim asylum and pushing them back at the border is a breach of international and EU law, said Gauri van Gulik from Amnesty International.”

The Croatian government also said Slovenia’s planned changes to the Aliens Act, heralding stricter procedures towards refugees and asylum seekers, could create problems for it.

The amendments to the existing Aliens Act include stricter procedures towards asylum seekers and refugees for a special six-month period – with a possible extension for another six months.

the provisions will empower police officers to refuse entry to most asylum seekers on the border.

The application of the measures would be conditional on the two-thirds majority vote by the parliament and based on the government’s assessment that migration has become a “serious threat to public order and internal security”.