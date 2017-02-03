Corruption scandal in Romania – what do we know until now?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The latest anti-corruption report provided by the European Commission holds two opinion polls which resulted in a full 93% of Romanian citizens agreeing that corruption is widespread in their home country. Additionally, a 25% of Romanians have been asked or were expected to pay a bribe in the past year – a staggering number when comparing it to the EU average of just 4%. Proof for the severe state of the situation is what has been going on in Romania in the past week which can only be described as a pandemonium – all resulting from efforts to break the teeth anti-corruption laws, an attempt considered by many a clear abuse of power.

What was the catalyst?

On 11 December 2016, parliamentary elections took place in Romania. PSD (the major Socialist party of the country) won by a landslide, with 47,05% of votes going to them. 8 days later, PSD agreed on a coalition with ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats, center-right, with a liberal doctrine) and have them serve as the junior partner due to the similar views of the party leaders. When a new prime minister was to be appointed, the first choice, Sevil Shhaideh, who was proposed by PSD, was rejected by the country’s president, Klaus Iohannis. PSD openly expressed their displeasure but went on to propose their second candidate Sorin Grindeanu, who was accepted by Iohannis. The current Romanian government was then formed and is currently composed of 18 PSD ministers and 4 ALDE ones, as well as 4 technocrats. PSD’s dominance is crystal clear.

On the night of 31 January to 1 February 2016, a government meeting took place. There had been rumors of possible changes to the Penal Code of Romania (the legal basis of the criminal law) – changes that were to be discussed in the meeting even though government officials repeatedly denied such rumors. The agenda for the government meeting was also not published prior to the meeting. Shortly after 11 PM the meeting came to an end, and it became clear that the government has issued an emergency ordinance regarding two major changes in the Penal Code : one that would legally pardon prison sentences of up to five years for various crimes, including abuse of power, and another that would decrease future sentences for abuse of office to as little as six months, or just simpe fines. At 1.25 AM Monitorul Oficial al României, which is the Official Gazette of Romania in which all declared bills, presidential decrees, governmental ordinances and any other major legal acts are published, issued the two changes of laws, making it official. This is not illegal to do, but considering the severity of corruption in Romania and how prone high-ranking people are to abuse their power, these decisions could take all the progress made against corruption back to zero. These changes in laws is also have the appearance of a simply immoral act – not only was the Romanian population not told about this emergency ordinance being discussed, but their opinion was not asked at all, resulting in the public feeling like it was backstabbed.

Why the changes?

The Romanian government has been explaining that prisons in the country are seriously overcrowded. These changes of law would therefore help ease this situation, as well as improve the conditions in prisons. The government also asserted that the criminal code would be brought in line with recent other constitutional court rulings, but this has been fervently disputed by critics.

So what’s the problem?

There’s definitely more than just one problem. One of the problems is that Liviu Dragnea, current head of PSD and who has been charged with abuse of office, as well as the rigging of votes in 2012 and received a 2-year sentence that is currently suspended, would be cleared of charges. He would consequently be able to occupy the prime minister’s seat, currently taken by his ally Sorin Grindeanu.

In connection to that, another issue is that these changes seem to have been designed to help Dragnea; the fact that there was no agenda published prior to the government meeting, the decisions were taken in a rush, it all happened overnight and the decisions were issued in the form of an emergency ordinance. Before being published in the Monitorul Oficial al României, the Parliament was not consulted, but it will be in the coming days. The Parliament of Romania is of a bicameral type and consists of the Senate and Chamber of Deputies – and both of these are made up of more than 50% of either PSD/ALDE politicians or parties supporting the Government. The opposition is the minority and this could reflect heavily when the emergency ordinance is passed through the Parliament. Ultimately, the whole action of changing two laws can be seen as an abuse of power because it was done in favor of a man who, in legal terms, is a criminal. Additionally to Dragnea, other formerly very powerful Romanian politicians, who were sentenced to prison time, could be released. One of the most famous examples would be Dan Voiculescu, a major business man and politician who served as senator three times but quit before finishing his term every time and was convicted in 2013 for money laundering and abuse of power. He received a 10-year sentence which could be reduced by half because of his old age (71), making his sentence eligible to be cleared as it would amount to 5 years. Around 2,151 cases which are currently under investigation would be affected by the decrees, with many criminals enjoying majorly reduced sentences or being completely cleared all together.

Another evident issue is that the political scene is being turned upside down– the President of the country himself has accused the country’s government of blatantly ignoring the rule of law, calling the day the law changes were announced “a day of national grieving for the rule of law”.

And what does the population think?

A significant number of Romanians has showed its disappointment and fury. On the night the emergency ordinance was made official, protests broke out in Piaţa Victoriei, a major intersection in Bucharest where the Romanian Government is located (Palatul Victoriei). Almost immediately after news broke out, people started gathering in Piaţa Victoriei and 2 hours later, 15,000 people had come together, calling for the Government’s resignation, even though it was late, cold and a working day followed. The same night, other considerably smaller protests took place in other major cities of Romania.

The following day, 1 February, the largest protests since the fall of communism in 1989 took place all throughout Romania, adding up to around 300,000 people protesting nationwide, everybody still calling for the resignation of the government and the annulment of the ordinance. In Piaţa Victoriei, Bucharest, 150,000 people peacefully protested. However, at one point, hooligans from the football club Dinamo attacked the Gendarmerie and any protestors in their way. The officers managed to stop the hooligans and the protest was continued in its original peaceful manner. It is said that the hooligans were sent by the Negoiţă brothers who own FC Dinamo and who are both faithful PSD members and have criminal cases, meaning that the ordinance would benefit them. Protests were also held in major European cities such as Brussels, London, Paris and Stockholm.

The next day, 2 February, the protests continued, with crowds amounting to around 200,000 people, according to the Romanian newspaper Libertatea. Once again, it was a peaceful protest, this time with no major incidents and violence.

Can anything be done against the emergency ordinance?

There are two major scenarios to fight against the emergency ordinances, involving the Constitutional Court.

Although he initially said he wouldn’t, on legal grounds, the Lawyer of the People, currently Victor Ciorbea, attacked the emergency ordinance at the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) this Friday. He did so after consulting with President Iohannis. He is one of the few who can do so, considering that we’re talking about an emergency ordinance which would normally need 10 days to go through Parliament, even though it’s an official document. He contested the urgency of the ordinance, as invoked by the Government, as well as other aspects related to its content.

In the second scenario, which at this point is the most feasible one, is that the Constitutional Court is to be notified by other dignitaries on the juridical conflict of a constitutional nature between the government, on the one hand, and Justice and the Parliament, on the other. The President himself and the head of the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM) have done that. The presidents of the Senate (Tăriceanu) and the Chamber of Deputies (Dragnea), as well as the Prime Minister can do it as well, but it is highly unlikely they will, since they strongly support these contested changes.

What does the near future hold?

It is now to be seen how the high authorities in Romania will handle the situation, whether protests will continue (and most likely they will), whether the current Grindeanu cabinet survives this crisis and what impact this situation will have on foreign investments and, more generally, on the international perception of the country’s fight against corruption. An important benchmark in its assessment is by the European Commission, through the Mechanism for Cooperation and Verification. New Europe has previously reported on declarations made by Juncker and Timmermans on this issue.

President Klaus Iohannis will jointly address the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies next Tuesday, with regard to the intentions of the Government to alter national criminal legislation, as well as to the events generated by these actions.