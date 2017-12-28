Corbyn pressed to commit to Single Market membership

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The Liberal Democrats and the Scottish National Party are pressing the Labour Party to commit to Single Market membership.

The Scottish National Party wants to build on the success of forcing Theresa May to accept an amendment to the EU Withdrawal Bill, by means of reaching a cross-party understanding with Conservative backbenchers’ votes. The amendment calls for a meaningful debate and a vote on any deal reached between Brussels and London prior to March 2019.

The Liberal Democrats are demanding a second referendum, while the SNP is calling for a cross-party opposition to hard Brexit and commitment to the Single Market and the Custom’s Union. The Scottish leader of the SNP parliamentary group, Ian Blackford, has called for an opposition leaders’ summit on January 8.

Blackford notes that an extreme version of Brexit will have detrimental effects on “incomes, livelihoods and living standards for decades to come.”

The leader of the opposition, Jeremy Corbyn, has made clear the Labour Party will not call for a second referendum. “We have had a referendum which came to a decision,” Corbyn said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the British government appears to be divided as The Times says Brexit Secretary David Davies is being sidelined in the negotiations with Theresa May’s senior advisor, Oliver Robbins, assuming a more prominent role. The government says The Times report is “willfully” inaccurate, pointing to regular contact between Michel Barnier and David Davies.