Congress votes to subpoena Mueller Report

The US House Judiciary Committee voted 24 to 17 on 3 April to subpoena the Justice Department for special counsel Robert Mueller’s full report on the investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia.

The panel also authorised judiciary committee chairman Jerry Nadler to subpoena several high-ranking former White House officials that they believe may have received documents relevant to the probe on Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential elections.

Those former officials include communications director Hope Hicks, strategist Stephen Bannon, counsel Don McGahn, deputy counsel Ann Donaldson, and the president’s former chief of staff Reince Priebus.

The Justice Department is now compelled to release the 400-page report one day after the Attorney General William Barr opted to ignore a non-binding deadline set by Congress to submit the nearly 400-page document. Instead, Barr, a close ally of Donald J. Trump, promised to deliver a redacted version of Mueller’s findings by mid-April.

Democrats, who were outraged by Barr’s decision to write an open letter that summed up the report and exonerated Trump shortly after Mueller wrapped up the investigation, have grown suspicious about the evidence that Barr may have ignored during his summary.