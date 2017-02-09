Commissioner Creţu visits Italy to show support for reconstructions after earthquakes

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

European Commissioner for Regional Policy Corina Creţu has arrived in Italy today and will be staying until the 11 February. She will be travelling all throughout the country visiting sights and towns that were hit by the earthquake last month, as well as the various earthquakes that rippled through the country last year. Commissioner Creţu will also be meeting high officials of the country, such as the Presidents of the South of Italy.

Commissioner Creţu has stated that her visit to Italy is a “symbol of solidarity, when the country has been hit by an earthquake last month”. Reiterating the President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker’s words, Commissioner Creţu stated that the EU will stand by Italy during the entire process of reconstruction and EU funds will be available to help with this. The Cohesion Policy was also mentioned, a policy aimed at improving the economic well-being of regions in the EU, with Creţu assuring that the Basilica of San Benedetto in Norcia will be restored back to its former majestic beauty after being affected by the earthquakes. President Juncker has previously expressed his admiration for the determination to move forward of the population of Norcia, a region which has repeatedly been hit by earthquakes, adding that he would “happily visit the town once the reconstruction work is in progress”.

In November 2016, the European Commission announced their plans of fully funding the reconstruction works under the Structural Funds programme, and linked an amendment to the aforementioned Cohesion Policy, which introduces a co-financing rate of up to 100% for any reconstruction works caused by natural disasters. To additionally support Italy, a first disbursement of aid, worth €30 million, was announced, to be provided under the EU Solidarity Fund.