Commission says UK tax scheme gave unfair adnvantages to some

The UK gave certain multinationals a selective advantage by granting them an unjustified exemption from UK anti-tax avoidance rules, which is illegal under EU state aid rules and the UK must now recover the undue tax benefits, according to the EU’s Competition Commissioner, Margrethe Vestager, anti-tax avoidance rules are needed to ensure that all companies pay their fair share of tax, and “must apply equally to all taxpayers.

The scheme unduly exempted certain multinational groups from theUK rules targeting tax avoidance. Looking into Britain’s Controlled Foreign Company (CFC) rules to prevent UK firms from using subsidiaries based in low tax jurisdictions to avoid UK tax. Britain’s CFC rules establish two tests to determine how much of the financing profits from loans granted by an offshore subsidiary are to be reallocated to the UK parent company and, therefore, taxed in the UK.

The extent to which lending activities, which are most relevant to managing the financing activities and thus generating the financing income, are located in the UK determines how the loans are financed with funds or assets, which derive from capital contributions from the UK.

For five years, between 2013 and 2018, the CFC rules included a special rule for certain financing income of multinational groups active in the UK, called the Group Financing Exemption.

The in-depth investigation of the Commission is active since October 2017 and concluded that the Group Financing Exemption and, hence, the different treatment may have been partially justified, but a selective advantage did occur via this partial exception to certain multinational companies.

What happens with Brexit? As long as the UK remains within the bloc, it has to apply all EU rules, including competition law and State aid rules. These rules require that illegal state aid must be recovered in order to remove the distortion of competition created by the assistance. While there are no fines, the rules aim to restore equal treatment with other companies. When it comes to tax measures, the amount to be recovered should be calculated based on a comparison between the amount of tax actually paid and the amount which should have been paid if the generally applicable rule had been applied.