Commission gives green-light to several mergers

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the creation of a joint venture by German companies Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG, a subsidiary of the Volkswagen group, and Schuler AG of the Andritz group, to build and operate a metal press plant in Germany.

The Volkswagen group is active globally in the manufacture and supply of motor vehicles and their components through several companies including Porsche, as well as related financing and insurance services. Schuler is active in forming technology and offers presses, automatisation solutions, tools, know-how and services worldwide to the metal and automotive industry.

The proposed acquisition is not expected to raise competition concerns given the joint venture’s limited activities within the European Economic Area.

Bain Capital and Vista granted joint control over Aptean Public Sector, Superion, and TriTech

The Commission has also approved the acquisition of joint control over the public sector business of Aptean Parent Company Sarl, Superion LLC and TriTech Software Systems Inc by Bain Capital Investors LLC and Vista Equity Partners Management LLC, all of which hail from the United States. Aptean Public Sector, Superion and TriTech are providers of enterprise software solutions, while Bain Capital and Vista are private equity investors.

Following the same review guidelines as the joint venture between the Volkswagen group and Schuler AG, the Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would not raise competition concerns, because Aptean Public Sector, Superion, and TriTech have negligible actual and foreseen activities within the EEA.

France’s Webhelp acquires Sellbytel

Under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of Sellbytel Group GmbH, Invires GmbH, Righthead GmbH, all of Germany and Spain\s Sellbytel Group SA, together the “Sellbytel Group”, have been acquired by Webhelp SAS of France, which is controlled by Kohlberg Kravis Robert & CO.L.P from the United States, an investment firm with activities in a variety of industries.

The Sellbytel Group provides IT services and is primarily active in the provision of business process outsourcing services. Webhelp is an IT provider that is also primarily active in the provision of business process outsourcing services.

The Commission concluded that all of the proposed transactions would raise no competition concerns as the overlap between the companies’ activities is very limited. All of the day’s transactions were examined under the EU’s simplified merger review procedure.