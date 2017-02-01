Commission expresses concern over the Romanian government decriminalising corruption

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The past week has been a chaotic one for Romania as the government has decided to adopt two major changes in the Penal Code of the country – one which calls for the legal pardoning of prison sentences of up to five years for various crimes, including the abuse of power, and another that decreases forthcoming sentences for abuse of office to as little as a mere six months, or even solely fines. These law changes would result in Liviu Dragnea, the head of the PSD (the major Socialist party and main member of the governing coalition), being cleared of his suspended two-year sentence for vote-rigging in 2012, and consequently in him being able to legally occupy the prime minister’s seat, currently held by his ally Sorin Grindeanu.

EU Commission reacts

These events have resulted in major protests all throughout Romania and in the President of the EU Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, and First Vice President, Frans Timmermans, releasing a joint statement today, saying that the Commission is “following the latest developments in Romania with great concern”. The Commission has been monitoring Romania’s progress in its fight against corruption under the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM), which targets Romania and Bulgaria’s corruption problems, as well as the latter’s organized crime’s situation. The latest CVM report, which was published last week, acknowledges clear progress in Romania but also advises against any undermining of the country’s achievements, as it would have “an impact on future assessments”.

In its joint statement, the EU Commission forewarns Romania against backtracking and states that it will thoroughly analyse the situation in the country, asserting that “the fight against corruption needs to be advanced, not undone”.