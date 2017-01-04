The Commission delays the sale of three Italian regional banks

Brussels and Frankfurt intervene twice in Rome’s handling of the banking crisis

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The sale of three ailing regional banks to UBI was delayed at the request of the European Commission Reuters reports.

The sale of Banca Etruria, Banca Marche and CariChieti was to be finalized by the last week of December. The small regional lenders were bailed out in 2015.

Brussels steps in

The lenders were first to be offloaded of non-performing loans. The government-backed Atlante bailout fund proposed a €3,7bn rescue plan for the regional lenders to acquire non-performing loans. The banks were to make a decision on Friday.

However, the European Commission wants to ensure that rejected bidders for the regional lenders were not interested, Reuters reports. The bidders included US distress funds.

This is the second time a European institution interferes with the management of the banking crisis in little over a week.

Frankfurt steps in

The European Central Bank told Monte dei Paschi it has a capital shortfall of €9bn, rather than the initially estimated €5bn. The Italian government has set aside €20bn to keep its banking system afloat. The ECB’s intervention is making that objective considerably more challenging is not the only one in need of assistance.

The Italian economy minister, Pier Carlo Padoan, expressed his dismay with the ECB; in an interview with the 24Ore Daily last week, Padoan argued that the ECB had been “very rigid” in the evaluation of the bank’s risk outlook and it would be “useful, if not kind” for Frankfurt to justify “the motives” behind this new assessment.

He was not the only one to express distaste with Frankfurt. Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni told the press that this ECB announcement came “out of the blue on Christmas Day.”