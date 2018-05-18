Club raids expose Georgia’s deep cultural fault lines

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The South Caucasus nation of Georgia has undergone multiple transformations in the 27 years since it took over its own affairs as a fully independent entity for the first time since the late 18th century.

Almost immediately after the tiny nation of about 3.5 million people declared its its independence from the rapidly unravelling Soviet Union in 1991 it entered into a period of crisis that culminated in a short, but bloody, civil war on the streets of the capital Tbilisi that ended with marauding heavily-armed gangs and brutal warlords overthrowing Georgia’s first democratically elected president – the former dissident-turned-utterly-unhinged-ultranationalist politician Zviad Gamsakhurdia.

His utter inability to understand the social and political dynamics of a multi-lingual, multi-national, and multi-confessional Georgia contributed to his unceremonious downfall and mysterious death in the mountains of his home region of Megrelia in western Georgia less than two years later.

The forces that were unleashed under Gamsakhurdia’s brief reign continue to haunt Georgia to this day. The brutal separatist wars in Abkhazia and South Ossetia in the early 1990s, a decade of endemic corruption, economic collapse, and power cuts under Gamsakhurdia’s successor, former Soviet Foreign Minister and one of the chief architects of Mikhail Gorbachev’s Perestroika, Eduard Shevardnadze, did little to alleviate the Georgians’ struggles to get by as the country did its best to find its footing at the time of the turn of the millennium.

By the time Mikheil Saakashvili – the young, Western-educated, English-speaking golden boy of former US Vice President Dick Cheney and Secretary of State Donald Rumsfeld’s neo-cons – Georgians were hungry for a fundamental transformation of the country, which had essentially become a failed-state when Saakashvili and his reformers suddenly found themselves in power after 2003’s bloodless Rose Revolution swept Shevardnadze’s post-Soviet kleptocrats from power.

Reforms, tax cuts, police and judicial reforms followed in the ensuing years. Saakashvili did his best to court Western leaders and to convince them that Georgia was on the path to becoming a part of the EU (despite its geographic location is western Asia) and NATO. Georgia found itself the subject of newfound attention by tourists, in addition to wine and food enthusiasts in Europe and the US as it was largely unknown to those outside the post-Soviet world.

But despite the restored facades of Tbilisi’s old central core and the substantial PR that Saakashvili’s lobbyists tirelessly pushed on anyone who would listen, the overwhelming majority of Georgian society remained outside of the small pockets of ‘Westernisation’ and ‘European Integration’ that the government was doing its best to sell.

The core of Georgian society remained, and still remains, deeply religious and staunchly conservative. Long established traditions of nationalism, exceptionalism, and Orthodox Christian piety are mixed with latent anti-Westernism that is a result of both deep-rooted Soviet psychology and centuries of existence where there was little to no contact with Europe.

The Georgian Orthodox Church, one of the oldest in the world, is run by an octogenarian former KGB-informant who has made certain to keep the church firmly rooted in its reactionary concepts of the world outside of Georgia. He has also made a concerted effort to keep the Georgian Orthodox Patriarchate closely aligned to its counterpart in Moscow – going so far as to adopt Russia’s ‘Eurasian World’ theory that claims countries with the same historic and cultural dynamics as Georgia are incompatible with Western morals and ethics.

This has spawned a slew of like-minded political and activist groups in Georgia, all of whom claim to spearhead the drive to cleanse the nation of foreign influence in the name of ‘preserving Georgian traditions’. These far-right groups run the gamut of typical ultra-nationalists carrying religious icons and Orthodox flags to outright neo-Nazis who have a penchant for assaulting foreigners with dark complexions and sexual minorities.

Georgia’s current government, which ousted Saakashvili’s party in 2012, has done little to curb the rise of far-right sentiment in the country, which has begun to make inroads in places that had previously been considered as bastions of reform including the police and municipal governments.

The government’s passivity towards these neo-Nazi groups came to head in the last week after the police and interior ministry made the unusual choice of raiding Tbilisi’s popular bars and dance clubs – two of the most profitable sectors of the local economy and one of the few areas where Georgia has gained a substantial amount of positive coverage in the last several years.

The raids were described as necessary measures that were needed to crack down on drug sales in the capital, but the heavy-handed tactics used by the police resulted in what appeared to be a crackdown on the few parts of Georgian society that is both progressive in its outlook, but also modern in its attitudes towards issues such as gender and minority rights.

The two days that followed the raids saw a mass protest emerge that later became an impromptu rave in the centre of Tbilisi, just outside the old parliament building that had seen some of the heaviest battles during the brief 1991-92 civil war.

The Tbilisi residents of all ages who turned out were appalled by the behaviour of their law enforcement officials and the decision by the city government to attack businesses that attracted customers who have little interest in strictly adhering to traditional mores.

Some held placards that denounced repression, saying “We don’t want another Putin here.”

One of the participants, a 23-year-old native of Tbilisi who asked that her name remain anonymous told New Europe, “The main force of the protest was, of course, the youth, but you could see people of all ages among the people and the speakers. They spoke to people, many of them were trying to get rid of the misconception that the demonstrators were trying to make a statement against the arrest of the drug dealers or any drug-related issues. The demonstration was trying to make clear that it was about freedom and the right to have it.”

The response from the far-right was predictable. After attempting to assault the protestors on the second of their second day of gathering in the city centre. The right-wing extremists, who described themselves as “true Georgians” seeking to “protect our country”, attempted to break through a police cordon to attack the protestors. They became particularly enraged They were particularly enraged after imaged emerged of a young woman dancing on top of a memorial to Georgians killed by Soviet troops in 1989.

After being unable to breach the phalanx of law enforcement officials – most of whom were chastised just the night before by the protestors, but who were now shielding them – the far right groups chased and intimidated anyone they could get their hands on.

“We can see how dangerous far-right groups are in Georgia, and how weak the police is to cope with them and ensure the security of people. Observing what happened in Tbilisi, I can say that we need more joint and comprehensive efforts to counter far-right activism and ideology in Georgia because it is a real threat to democracy and the state itself,” veteran Georgian journalist Tamar Svanidze told New Europe.

The violent and visceral reaction of the far-right and ultranationalists in Georgia highlights the divisions in a society that has struggled to transition from backwards failed state to a stable democracy that is capable of protecting its citizens.

The police raids and extremist violence on the streets of Tbilisi are a reminder that a country as socially conservative, but equally ambitious, as Georgia is, needs to have a civil society and the backing of its citizens to guarantee that the bastions of freedom and expression in the country are not destroyed in the name of returning its people to the dark days of the recent past that they so desperately want to avoid.