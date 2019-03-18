Clean vehicle roadmap reaches EU Council Presidency

The objective of the roadmap defines various action areas including the efficient implementation of new type approval rules and emissions tests developed and proposed by the Commission.

A roadmap towards clean vehicles, which lays out actions that European Commission, the Member States and industry should take to realise a full shift to clean cars, has been handed over to the presidency of the Council of the European Union.

On 18 March, during the Automotive Industry Forum organised by the Romanian Presidency in the Romanian city of Craiova, Romania, Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs Commissioner Elżbieta Bieńkowska handed over the roadmap towards clean vehicles, which the European Commission has worked on jointly with national experts, to Romania’s Economy Minister Niculae Bădălău, whose country holds the rotating EU Presidency.

The Juncker Commission has led the transition to low and zero-emission mobility. Three major legislative packages called “Europe on the Move” and different measures to support alternative fuels, battery production and connected and automated driving build the core of the Commission efforts.

According to the Commission, the objective of the roadmap on 18 March defines various action areas including: the efficient implementation of new type approval rules and emissions tests developed and proposed by the Commission; a quick delivery on the recalls of non-compliant cars; the creation of a cleaner car fleet by means of retrofitting; and improved consumer information and protection.

The Commission said in a press release that the EC would work on the implementation of the roadmap with the Member States. The Competitiveness Council end of May will offer a platform for the Member States to exchange about the roadmap at the political level.