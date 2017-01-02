IS claims responsibility for Istanbul nightclub attack

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The Islamic State claims (IS) the attacks on Istanbul’s nightclub where 39 people were killed and 69 wounded on Sunday, the BBC reports.

IS claimed one of its own “heroic” soldiers carried out the attack, while the Kurdish PKK denounced the terrorist attack on “innocent civilians.”

The blind attack against a crowd of 600 people at Reina nightclub was linked to Turkey’s sustained action in Syria.

Meanwhile, details about the assault continue to emerge. Apparently, the terrorist arrived at the scene with a taxi, dressed in a St. Claus uniform. The terrorist then entered the club and began shooting, first at a security guard at the entrance and then at the crowd. From entry to escape, the assault lasted seven minutes. The assailant then escaped with different clothes.

The club in the cosmopolitan Ortakoy district was popular with tourists and hosted several foreigners, mainly from Arab countries. There were eleven Saudi, three Jordanian, three Iraqi, three Lebanese, two Indian, two Moroccan, one Tunisian, one Libyan, one Frenchman, one Belgian, one Canadian, and one Israeli citizen among the victims, France 24 reports.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke about an assault on stability, trying to demoralize the people of Turkey.

There were over 17,000 police officers deployed across Istanbul on New Year’s eve, following a twin bombing attack on December 10 on a football stadium, killing 44.

Interior Minister, Suleyman Soylu, told reporters on Sunday that the assailants will be captured soon, DW reports.