Christmas city evacuation of Augsburg to diffuse WWII bomb

The old aerial bomb after being disposed in Ausgburg, Germany, 25 December 2016. For the defusing of an old aerial bomb, some 54,000 residents have had to vacate their apartments within a 1.5 kilometre radius of the bomb site. The stadium is serving as accommodation for evacuated residents and the car park as a depot for the city buses.

NEOnline | IR
Published 11:04 December 27, 2016
Updated 11:05 December 27, 2016

The Bavarian town was the former production center for the Messerschmitt fighter plane

The city of Augsburg saw the compulsory evacuation of 54,000 people before the safe diffusion of a 1,8-tonne WWII British-made bomb on Christmas day.

The bomb was discovered on Tuesday at a construction site, which is still a frequent occurrence.

100 busses, 900 police officers and hundreds of firefighters deployed to carry through the operation.

The Christmas day evacuation is the biggest evacuation in a city in peacetime Germany. Authorities instructed residents to check their relatives were in safety. Germans celebrate Christmas Eve rather than on Christmas day.

The holiday was preferred, to ensure the operation did not get in the way of business life and vice versa.

After the evacuation was complete, it took specialists four hours to defuse the bomb.The production of the Messerschmitt fighter jet was very much responsible for the surge of the population of the Bavarian town. The plant opened in 1936 and by 1944 the factory employed 18,000 workers.

The Allies bombed the town where the Messerschmitt fighter jet was produced. The location of the factory was also responsible for the surge of the population of the Bavarian town. The plant opened in 1936 and by 1944 the factory went from 6,000 employees to18,000.

epa02198612 The German aeroplane from the II World War, Messerschmitt BF-109 G6 stands at the airport during the Goraszka 2010 International Air Picnic in Goraszka, Poland, 12 June 2010. This year marks the event?s 25th anniversary. The programme basically focusses on antique planes and spectacular aircraft acrobatics EPA/LESZEK SZYMANSKI POLAND OUT

The German aeroplane from the II World War, Messerschmitt BF-109 G6 stands at the airport during the Goraszka 2010 International Air Picnic in Goraszka, Poland, 12 June 2010. EPA/LESZEK SZYMANSKI POLAND OUT

