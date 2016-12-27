Christmas city evacuation of Augsburg to diffuse WWII bomb

The Bavarian town was the former production center for the Messerschmitt fighter plane

The city of Augsburg saw the compulsory evacuation of 54,000 people before the safe diffusion of a 1,8-tonne WWII British-made bomb on Christmas day.

The bomb was discovered on Tuesday at a construction site, which is still a frequent occurrence.

100 busses, 900 police officers and hundreds of firefighters deployed to carry through the operation.

The Christmas day evacuation is the biggest evacuation in a city in peacetime Germany. Authorities instructed residents to check their relatives were in safety. Germans celebrate Christmas Eve rather than on Christmas day.

The holiday was preferred, to ensure the operation did not get in the way of business life and vice versa.

After the evacuation was complete, it took specialists four hours to defuse the bomb.The production of the Messerschmitt fighter jet was very much responsible for the surge of the population of the Bavarian town. The plant opened in 1936 and by 1944 the factory employed 18,000 workers.

