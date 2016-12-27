Christmas banned in North Korea

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

North Korea’s dictatorial regime of Kim Jong-un is reportedly forced Christians in the country to celebrate the birth of his grandmother, Kim Jong-suk, instead of Jesus Christ on December 25 (Christmas Day).

As reported by the International Business Times, the regime wants its people, irrespective of their religions, to worship his deceased grandmother, who was born on Christmas Eve in 1919. She was an anti-Japanese guerrilla and Communist activist, and wife of North Korea’s first dictator, Kim Il-sung.

Many people in the country pay homage to the “Sacred Mother of the Revolution” by visiting her tomb. She had died under mysterious circumstances in 1949.

According to the International Business Times, it is difficult to verify the news because of the reclusive regime, but past crackdowns on the minority Christian population in North Korea suggest the leadership is indeed, averse to Christmas celebrations and Christianity.

The reclusive regime reportedly has about 70,000 Christians imprisoned over religious or political offences.