Christmas banned in North Korea

EPA/KCNA
Click for full view

Members of a North Korean church choir sing during a Christmas service held at the Jangchung Cathedral in Songyo District, Pyongyang, North Korea, 25 December 2007.

Author
NEOnline | TB By NEOnline | TB
Up Next
Published 09:39 December 27, 2016
Updated 09:39 December 27, 2016

Christmas banned in North Korea

By NEOnline | TB
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+

North Korea’s dictatorial regime of Kim Jong-un is reportedly forced Christians in the country to celebrate the birth of his grandmother, Kim Jong-suk, instead of Jesus Christ on December 25 (Christmas Day).

As reported by the International Business Times, the regime wants its people, irrespective of their religions, to worship his deceased grandmother, who was born on Christmas Eve in 1919. She was an anti-Japanese guerrilla and Communist activist, and wife of North Korea’s first dictator, Kim Il-sung.

Many people in the country pay homage to the “Sacred Mother of the Revolution” by visiting her tomb. She had died under mysterious circumstances in 1949.

According to the International Business Times, it is difficult to verify the news because of the reclusive regime, but past crackdowns on the minority Christian population in North Korea suggest the leadership is indeed, averse to Christmas celebrations and Christianity.

The reclusive regime reportedly has about 70,000 Christians imprisoned over religious or political offences.

 

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+
Load next: Turkish mosque leader in Netherlands recalled