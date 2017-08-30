China warns situation with North Korea is at ‘tipping point’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

China’s foreign ministry spokeswoman, Hua Chunying, has once again called on North Korea to suspend missile tests and for the United States and South Korea to halt military exercises and avoid provocations.

China’s latest call came on August 29 after North Korea fired a ballistic missile over Japan.

As reported by China NewsAsia online, Hue said the situation is “now at a tipping point approaching a crisis. At the same time there is an opportunity to reopen peace talks”.

“We hope relevant parties can consider how we can de-escalate the situation on the peninsula and realise peace and stability on the peninsula,” she told reporters in Beijing.

Last week, South Korea and the US began annual war games which China opposes and are viewed by nuclear-armed North Korea as a highly provocative rehearsal for invasion.

According to Hua, the US and South Korea “held one round after another of joint military exercises and they exerted military pressure on the DPRK (North Korea)”.

“After so many rounds and vicious cycles, do they feel they are nearer to peaceful settlement of the issue? The facts have proven that pressure and sanctions cannot fundamentally solve the issue,” she said, referring to UN sanctions imposed against North Korea.