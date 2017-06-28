China slammed by US State Department over forced labour, sex trafficking

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

China was dropped one notch to Tier 3 – the lowest ranking – in the US State Department’s annual human trafficking report. The report said China had made no meaningful efforts to curb forced labour and human trafficking and suggested it had backslid by decreasing law enforcement efforts.

Tier 3 is for countries deemed to not meet minimum standards. Theoretically, the rating could result in sanctions, though presidents often waive that step.

As reported by The Washington Post, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said China’s downgrade was partly due to its use of North Korean workers whose salaries are remitted directly to the government in Pyongyang. He said North Korea earns hundreds of millions of dollars a year in hard currency, despite international sanctions, from the earnings of 50,000 to 80,000 labourers forced to work overseas in mining, construction and food services. Most work either in Russia or China, he said.

“Responsible nations simply cannot allow this to go on,” Tillerson said. “We call on any nation that is hosting workers from North Korea in a forced labour arrangement to send those people home.”

Tillerson said one reason for China’s downgrade in this year’s report was “because it has not taken serious steps in its own complicity in trafficking, including forced labour from North Korea”.

Meanwhile, China’s foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang criticised the US State Department’s report. He accused the US of applying its own laws to China and defended the country’s efforts to combat trafficking and forced labour as “obvious for everyone to see.”

“As we have said repeatedly, no country has the right to speak irresponsibly on China’s domestic affairs,” Lu told reporters in Beijing.

The Washington Post also noted that Ivanka Trump was also present at the unveiling of the US State Department’s report. The US president’s daughter, who has a fashion line with many items made in China, called human trafficking a “pervasive human rights” issue that enslaves an estimated 20 million people around the world, including in the US, and called for it to be eliminated.