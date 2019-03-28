China sees manufacturing profitability plunge

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Chinese industrial companies saw their profits drop by 14% in January 2019, year on year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics – the lowest point since May 2009.

From January to February the Chinese auto-industry saw its profitability drop by 42%, year on year. Up to 12% of China’s GDP is directly or indirectly dependent on this sector.

Ferrous metals production saw its profitability drop by 34.5% per cent, the chemical industry saw profits slid by 27.2%.

The US-China trade war has hurt business confidence, while a crackdown on China’s high levels of corporate debt means the appetite for trade is falling. Although manufacturing is not the economy as a whole, China, like a number of Eurozone member, is an export-driven economy.

China’s economy is now experiencing the lowest level of economic growth in three decades, which has had a chilling effect on the global markets, particularly Europe and emerging markets as they have been the most dependent on Chinese demand for their economic recovery following the 2008 economic meltdown.