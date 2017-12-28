China to discuss constitution revisions

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

A proposal to amend China’s constitution for the first time since 2004 will be discussed by policymakers next month.

China’s official Xinhua News Agency said the decision was made on December 27 at a Politburo meeting headed by President Xi Jinping. The party’s Central Committee will discuss the amendments at a plenum some time in January.

As reported by Bloomberg, speculation has swirled that Xi might seek to stay in office beyond 2022 after he unveiled a new leadership line-up in October that didn’t include a clear potential heir. Under the current national constitution, the president can only serve two five-year terms. There are no limits on Xi’s two other key titles: Head of the party and military chief.

Any change involving term limits would require consensus among lawmakers, according to Ji Weidong, dean of Shanghai Jiao Tong University’s KoGuan School of Law. Either way, he said a constitutional revision is needed to set up the new National Supervision Commission, an all-encompassing anti-graft body.

“The new supervision commission needs a constitutional basis for its power, as it involves a structural change in China’s political system,” Ji said. The national constitution defines China’s major state institutions, including the judiciary, the top prosecuting body and the State Council, or the cabinet.

Xi was quoted by Xinhua as saying: “Words are not enough while actual actions are needed. Holding meetings and handing out papers are not enough while actual implementation is needed”.