China cracks down on video streaming services

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The Chinese media oversight body, the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film, and Television (SAPPRFT), has served a ban on video streaming services that has caused financial uncertainty and indicates a crackdown on the country’s network regulations.

SAPPRFT said in their statement that Sina Weibo (a Chinese social media platform), iFeng (the online service of a television station), and ACFUN (a video sharing site) lacked the required license to stream audio and visual content and were “not in line with national audiovisual regulations.” The companies had also provided content on political and social issues that “advocated negative speech”.

It has been reported by Shanghai’s China Business News that the ban does not cover personal videos. However, current affairs, news, and documentaries are. It was not specified if the freeze on streaming functions was temporary or permanent.

The ban impacts Sine Weibo especially hard as the company puts much of its weight on video streaming for revenues from advertising.

Sina Weibo has about 340 million monthly users and posted net revenues of $655.8million in 2016. According to the Nasdaq, the company’s shares fell 6%, knocking its market capitalization down to $15.8 billion.

Beijing holds a tight grip on its internet space, banning content that is deemed politically threatening or jeopardizes the national image of the country. The ban comes after China’s cyberspace authorities closed 60 well-followed celebrity gossip social media accounts last week. According to the authorities, the accounts were not decent and did not “actively propagate core socialist values”.