Child marriages in Germany

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The influx of migrants and refugees from Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and other parts of the Muslim world has forced Germany to address the issue of child marriages.

Under German law, couples can get married if one spouse is 16 or 17 with special permission from a family court. But marriage for people under the age of 18 was relatively rare up until a year or two ago.

As reported by USA TODAY, German authorities now say there are about 1,500 registered marriages with one spouse under the age of 18. But the actual number is probably higher since it is easy to get forged documents in countries like Syria.

Last year, a regional court in the city of Bamberg decided to recognise the marriage of two Syrian refugees living in Germany, even though the girl was only 14 when she was married to her 20-year-old cousin back in Syria. The case is being appealed in federal court.

The couple’s lawyer, Birgit NaAmni, argues that Germany must accept the marriage because it is not able to decide about the validity of marriages all over the world, in about 150 countries.

However, a group of German lawmakers is worried that this court case might open the door to legal underage marriage. New legislation written by Stephan Harbarth, a member of the German parliament from the Christian Democratic Union, would ban all marriages for people under 18, reported USA TODAY.