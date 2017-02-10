Chatham House survey: Europeans agree with Trump on Muslim immigration ban

Poland and Austria could vote Trump

A Chatham House poll of 10,000 people in 10 states suggests that the overwhelming majority of public opinion in Europe agrees with Trump. Across all 10 of the European countries, an average of 55% agreed that all further migration from mainly Muslim countries should be stopped, while 25% neither agreed nor disagreed and 20% disagreed.

The poll was disseminated electronically, enticing participants with the chance to win an iPhone 7. The participants were challenged to react to the statement “all further migration from mainly Muslim countries should be stopped.”

The results shows that many Europeans agree with Donald Trump: 71% of Poles, 65% of Austrians, 51% of Italians, as well as 47% in the U.K and 41% in Spain. Across the board, elderly and less educated people from rural areas were more likely to agree.

The results seem to corroborate previous findings. A Pew survey of 10 European countries in 2016 yielded similar results, with majorities having a negative view on Muslims living in their country in five countries: Hungary (72%), Italy (69%), Poland (66%), Greece (65%), and Spain (50%). Interesting, there was less Islamophobia at the time in the UK (28%), Germany (29%) and France (29%).