Chatham House survey: Europeans agree with Trump on Muslim immigration ban

OLIVIER HOSLET
Click for full view

(L-R) Italy's Lega Nord party member Matteo Salvini, Netherlands' far-right Party for Freedom (PVV) member Marcel de Graaff, United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) former member Janice Atkinson, Austria's far-right Freedom Party (FPOe) member Harald Vilimsky, France's National Front political party head Marine Le Pen, Dutch PVV leader Geert Wilders, and Belgium's Flemish right wing Vlaams Belang party member Tom Van Grieken pose for a group photo after a joint news conference at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, 16 June 2015. Far-right parties announced they had enough support to form an anti-EU group called 'Europe of Nations and Freedoms' in the European Parliament.

Author
NEOnline | IR By NEOnline | IR
Up Next
Published 12:22 February 10, 2017
Updated 13:36 February 10, 2017

Poland and Austria could vote Trump

By NEOnline | IR
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+

A Chatham House poll of 10,000 people in 10 states suggests that the overwhelming majority of public opinion in Europe agrees with Trump. Across all 10 of the European countries, an average of 55% agreed that all further migration from mainly Muslim countries should be stopped, while 25% neither agreed nor disagreed and 20% disagreed.

02_Islamophobia

The poll was disseminated electronically, enticing participants with the chance to win an iPhone 7. The participants were challenged to react to the statement “all further migration from mainly Muslim countries should be stopped.”

The results shows that many Europeans agree with Donald Trump: 71% of Poles, 65% of Austrians, 51% of Italians, as well as 47% in the U.K and 41% in Spain. Across the board, elderly and less educated people from rural areas were more likely to agree.

The results seem to corroborate previous findings. A Pew survey of 10 European countries in 2016 yielded similar results, with majorities having a negative view on Muslims living in their country in five countries: Hungary (72%), Italy (69%), Poland (66%), Greece (65%), and Spain (50%). Interesting, there was less Islamophobia at the time in the UK (28%), Germany (29%) and France (29%).

Ukip leader Nigel Farage launches a new Ukip EU referendum poster campaign in Smith Square, London.

Ukip leader Nigel Farage launches a new Ukip EU referendum poster campaign in Smith Square, London.

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+
Load next: Gentiloni: Putin not invited to G7 summit