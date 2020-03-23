German Chancellor Angela Merkel went into self-quarantine on Sunday, after coming into contact with a doctor who tested positive for COVID-19.

Merkel, 65, had received a vaccine for pneumococcus on Friday, from a doctor who later tested positive for the virus, according to Steffen Seibert, the Chancellor’s spokesperson.

“From her quarantine at home, the Chancellor will continue to attend to her official business,” the spokesperson’s statement reads, adding that during the upcoming days, Merkel will be subjected to several tests, as a test at this early stage would not be reliable.

The news came shortly after Merkel’s press conference, when more measures to stem spread of the virus were announced. New rules, that will come into effect on Monday, include a “contact ban,” meaning a ban of public meeting of more than two people, with the exception of families and people who live in the same household.