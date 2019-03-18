Challenges for the Digital Society

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Information and communication technology now permeates virtually all aspects of our lives. The internet challenges are strongly connected with our desire as a collective society for a prosperous and competitive economy, a sustainable environment, and a more democratic, open, healthy society. The digital challenges should be seen as a key positive element, empowering citizens, growing businesses, and helping us build an open, innovative, secure, and sustainable innovation society.

More than ever, society needs clear and balanced digital challenges based on a full understanding of the policy issues and the context in which they are adressed. A pragmatic strategy is needed for sustainable growth and prosperity so that Europe can respond to the following main challenges:

-Transforming society into the high skill / high employment economy that is needed in a globalised environment;

– Tackling the effects of an ageing population while improving the major services for the public;

– Doing so in a way that takes into account foreseeable expenditure and environmental constraints;

Is is very important that the governments of Europe are able to understand the extreme importance of these issues in terms of promoting real and effective digital challenges that are understood by average citizens as decisive enablers of change.

The effective implementation of the digital Challenges in society demands an action plan centred on the following main priorities:

-The Innovation Economy – driver of future wealth;

-The Knowledge Society – participation for all;

– Green ICT – support for an eco-efficient economy;



– Next Generation Infrastructure: balancing investment with competition;

– Soft Infrastructure: investing in Social Capital;

– SMEs and ICT – supporting small enterprises;



– A single information market – enabling cohesion and growth;



– Transforming Egovernment – rethinking delivery of public services;

– Online trust – a safe and secure digital world;

– Clear leadership – rethinking the public policy making process

The digital challenge demands an effective partnership contract between all actors – individual nations, universities, companies, and civil society – in order to build a real strategy of confidence for the implementation of different policies. The focus on innovation and knowledge as the drivers of creating added value with an international dissemination is a unique challenge that may be the answer to a new way of interaction between those who have the responsibility of thinking and those that have the responsibility of producing goods and services.

In the new global, innovation society, digital challenges have a central role to play towards the permanent creation of value and a focus on creativity. At a time of change, the digital challenges can´t wait as society must confirm itself as an “enabler actor” as a capital of trust and change that is essential to ensure a central leadership in the future.