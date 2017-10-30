Catalonia’s Puigdemont has fled to Brussels: Spanish media

The former head of Catalonia is on his way to Brussels to see lawyers, Belgian state broadcaster VRT said on Monday. Other sources say he is already there,

“Carles Puigdemont is almost certainly coming to Brussels and is said to be on the way,” VRT said on its website. “Puigdemont will meet lawyers and political representatives here.”

Belgium's controversial Minister for Asylum and Immigration Theo Francken yesterday said Puigdemont could be offered asylum in Belgium because ...