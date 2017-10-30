Catalonia’s Puigdemont has fled to Brussels: Spanish media

Several Mosso d' Esquadra's officers, the Catalonian regional police, on duty outside Palau de la Generalitat, the Catalonian regional Government Palace, in the first working day after the implementation of the Spanish Constitution's article 155, in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, 30 October 2017.

Dan Alexe By Dan Alexe Contributing Editor, New Europe
Published 16:59 October 30, 2017
Updated 16:59 October 30, 2017

The former head of Catalonia is on his way to Brussels to see lawyers, Belgian state broadcaster VRT said on Monday. Other sources say he is already there,

“Carles Puigdemont is almost certainly coming to Brussels and is said to be on the way,” VRT said on its website. “Puigdemont will meet lawyers and political representatives here.”

Belgium's controversial Minister for Asylum and Immigration Theo Francken yesterday said Puigdemont could be offered asylum in Belgium because ...

