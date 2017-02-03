Calexit: California’s Leave campaign is for real

Californians intend to “take back control” and invest in a National Health Service rather than send their money to Washington

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Calexit is for real. Like Britain voted to Leave the EU, there is an emerging movement for California to leave the United States. Although some Californians merely to “take back control” of their money and immigration policy, the movement may not enthuse President

Although some Californians merely wish to “take back control” of their money and immigration policy, the movement may not enthuse President Donald Trump as much as the British Leave campaign. But, the truth is he inspired Calexit more than Brexit.

The American “Leave campaign” presents two sets of arguments, economic and cultural.

CALIFORNIA: Are you ready to secede from the United States? #Calexit — Yes California (@YesCalifornia) November 9, 2016

The economic argument

California is viable, they argue. “As the sixth largest economy in the world, California is more economically powerful than France and has a population larger than Poland. Point by point, California compares and competes with countries, not just the 49 other states.”

Not only is California valuable, but actually “… California {is} subsidizing other states of this country.”

Of course, rather than subsidizing other states, California should pay more money to address other pressing problems.

“California’s infrastructure is falling apart, our public schools are ranked among the worst in the entire country, we have the highest number of homeless persons living without shelter and other basic necessities, poverty rates remain high, income inequality continues to expand, and we must often borrow money from the future to provide services for today,” the Leave campaigners argue.

#Calexit opponents: "Secession is unconstitutional." Since when is this country adhering to its Constitution? Time to move on, California. — Yes California (@YesCalifornia) January 30, 2017

The cultural argument

The Leave campaigners point out that California is a global leader in environmental policy and technology. A richer California, without the burden of redistribution, could also afford universal health care. Finally, California would also be able to choose its very own immigration policy.

Over 25% of Californian’s are foreign born, while the American technology Mecca is reliant on an abundant supply of fresh talent from across the world, from China to India and from Israel to Syria. Steve Jobs was a Syrian refugee by descent.

The plan to build a Wall may work in some regions of Texas, but is not popular in California.

That is not a joke

Last week, the California Secretary of State gave the “Yes California” Leave campaign the permission to collect signatures to put a proposal for independence on the ballot.

“In the Spring of 2019, Californians will go to the polls in a historic vote to decide by referendum if California should exit the Union, a #Calexit vote.

You will have this historic opportunity because the Yes California Independence Campaign will qualify a citizen’s initiative for the 2018 ballot that if passed would call for a special election for Californians to vote for or against the independence of California from the United States,” their petition reads.

A Reuters-Ipsos poll suggests that one in three Californians would vote to Leave, even before a campaign begins.