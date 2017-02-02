Business Investment Plan for Bulgaria: €40 million to SMEs

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The European Commission has announced today that the European Investment Fund (EIF) and the National Guarantee Fund EAD (NGF) have both signed an agreement that will deliver €40 million in financing for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Bulgaria. This investment will take place under the European Commission’s COSME programme, an EU programme focusing on the competitiveness of enterprises and SMEs. This programme has been running since 2014 and will continue until 2020, with a budget of €2.3 billion. The main areas of the programme are facilitating access to finance, supporting internationalization and access to markets, creating an environment favorable for competitiveness, and encouraging an entrepreneurial culture.

The European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI), which is seen as the core of the Commission’s Investment Plan for Europe, is strongly in support of the aforementioned transaction towards Bulgaria. The beneficiaries of the investment will be around 330 Bulgarian enterprises over the course of the next three years. The European Commission Vice-President Jyrki Katainen, who is responsible for the sector concerning Jobs, Growth, Investment, and Competitiveness, has expressed his delight about the coming transaction, adding that it will be highly beneficial for the Bulgarian enterprises in question, and has declared his excitement about hearing future stories of success.