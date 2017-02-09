Budding African democracy promised €75 million in new EU partnership

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Amidst the wave of populism sweeping the west, a small West African nation emerges as a success story of international cooperation and successful democratic transition.

Neven Mimica, Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development, visited The Gambia today in a clear sign of approval for newly elected President Adama Barrow and the hand-off of power from previous President Yahya Jammeh.

“The peaceful democratic change in The Gambia is the result of the determination of the Gambian people, as well as the regional and international coordinated efforts of the Economic Community of West African States,” Mimica said.

His visit signals that the EU is ready to give €75 million to support The Gambia’s democratic process, good governance, respect for law and check human rights violations. This is the first package to be signed by Mimica, with a €150 million medium term package waiting in the wings.

“The EU is fully committed to engage with President Barrow and his Government,” he said.

The EU-Gambia partnership has already supported The Gambia in reaching important developmental goals, such as the paving of 50% of Gambian roads through the European Development Bank (EDB) and the flourishing of trade, fisheries and tourism.