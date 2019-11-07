Budapest’s new municipal assembly has unanimously declared a climate emergency in a symbolic move that highlights the necessity of endorsing EU’s carbon neutrality goal.

Gergely Karacsony, the city’s Green new Mayor has managed to get the assembly’s green light to his request for reviewing Budapest’s extreme weather contingency plan and the effects that the municipality, its institutions and firms have on the climate.

“Recognising that climate change presents a fundamental threat to people’s welfare, a peaceful society, and the living conditions of future generations, the General Assembly assesses that there is a climate emergency”, stated Karacsony. Although the decision does not foresee any concrete measures, the Assembly pledged to take environmental effects into consideration on matters that affect CO2 emissions directly or indirectly and to increase the transparency of information concerning climate effects of municipal firms.

The decision, which marked the first official clash with the Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, came as a response to the latter’s backtrack in backing EU’s carbon neutrality goal during June’s summit, citing lack of time to examine financial implications.

Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic are the only countries across the 28-country bloc that are still opposing to the European plan of turning climate-neutral by 2050.