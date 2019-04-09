Brussels will send €115 mln to Africa’s Sahel region to fight poverty and violence

A farmer from Niger examining the grains that have gone bad on his land in the southern town of Guidan Roumdji. Niger and other countries in the Sahel face a food crisis due to high food prices, drought, crop failures and withering livestock.

With the security situation in the Sahel – the African region between the Sahara to the north and the Sudanian Savanna to the south – as well as the area around Lake Chad, becoming increasingly volatile, the EU has boosted its support of the region by injecting €115.5 million in aid under the EU  Emergency Trust Fund for Africa to complement ongoing efforts in this region.

The Sahel and Lake Chad regions are comprised of twelve countries, including Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chad, Ivory Coast, the Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria, and Senegal. In these countries, extreme poverty, lack of stability, economic fragility, and security challenges linked to terrorist groups and the illicit trafficking of goods have tormented the local populations for years.

According to Neven  Mimica, the Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development, the new EU aid programmes will help reinforce the nationals government’s presence in areas that are prone to conflict and hunger.

The EU is continuing its collaboration with the countries of the Sahel as it hopes to support its effort to achieve peace and encourage development.

