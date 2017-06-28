In Brussels, US mayors buck Trump, back Paris climate change accord

Former NY Mayor Bloomberg in EU Capital, sustainable energy on agenda

Following Mike Bloomberg’s rare visit to Brussels and the Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy on June 27, European Commission Vice President for Energy Union Maroš Šefčovič “got an assurance from US cities that they would continue to work in achieving the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement,” despite the intention of US President Donald Trump to withdraw from the accord, a European Commission spokeswoman told New Europe on June 28.

In his speech a day earlier, Šefčovič reminded that one year ago, the former mayor of New York City and Christiana Figueres, the former executive secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), announced the launch of the Global Covenant of Mayors, the result of bringing together the two main city initiatives, namely the EU Covenant of Mayors and the Compact of Mayors.

“This new Global Covenant is a single global coalition of cities – committed to fighting climate change and to increasing access to sustainable energy,” Šefčovič said, adding that since last year’s announcement, the role of cities and non-state actors has become even greater.

He reminded that earlier in June the G7 Environment Ministers addressed “the essential role of sub-national and non-state actors” in this regard.

The European Commission Vice President stressed that the impact of climate change is probably most significant on localities and cities. “Mayors are therefore the first to recognise the effect. They are the closest to citizens who bear the consequences. They are therefore best placed to design the solutions that would work well in their city or region. That is what local ownership is all about,” Šefčovič said.

According to the European Commission Vice President, Patricia Espinosa, the executive secretary of UNFCCC, was due to attend the meeting of the Board, which represents over 7,400 mayors from all continents, later on June 27 where they were expected to discuss and adopt their common vision and mission, in which the implementation of the Paris Agreement is at the centre. They also were expected to focus on developing consistent and comparable data standards for cities and discuss how they can contribute to the UNFCCC’s official process and make the achievements of non-state actors more visible in 2018, notably in the UNFCCC’s official stocktaking process.

“The link between the Global Government of Mayors and the UNFCCC is a natural one,” Šefčovič said in his speech. “We are united in our strong commitment to the Paris Agreement. We strongly believe that its full implementation is critical for the security and prosperity of the people of our planet.

He called on “all local leaders around the world to be part of this unprecedented global movement: join the Global Covenant of Mayors”.

Around 40 global weather presenters, from Europe, China, India, the US, Latin America, Africa came to Brussels “to learn how they can contribute to spreading the message that climate change is happening, and that we have to tackle it”.