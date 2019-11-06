The EU Commission published on 5 November recommendations by experts, the “Strategic Forum on Important Projects of Common European Interest“, to boost Europe’s competitiveness in six sectors: Connected, clean and autonomous vehicles; Hydrogen technologies; Smart health; Industrial Internet of Things; Low-carbon industry; and Cybersecurity.

The Important Projects of Common European Interest are innovative projects that often come with risks and require joint investments by public authorities and industries.

The report also identifies horizontal enabling actions, such as coordination of the joint investments, new standards, developing the skills needed, public-private partnerships, and monitoring of the technological changes.

The Union pursues policies that provide an ecosystem for Europe’s industries to thrive in, and adapts its industry to retain its global leadership. By investing jointly in Europe’s industrial assets, the EU aims to generate jobs and growth across sectors and regions and strengthen its role on the global stage.