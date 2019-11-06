The European Commission has approved on 5 November, €22.2 million of public support to upgrade the traffic management equipment on freight locomotives in the Netherlands. Under the scheme, the owners of the locomotives will get direct grants for serial upgrades of the equipment.

The European Rail Traffic Management System that is being implemented ensures the compliance by trains with speed restrictions and signalling status. After assessing the scheme, the Commission found that it is beneficial for the environment because it supports the shift of freight transport from road to rail, and concluded that the measure is in line with EU State aid rules, as it aims to improve railway systems without unduly distorting competition.

Interoperability of the European rail system is a necessary precondition for the development of a Single European Railway Area, one of the Union’s goals for fairer internal market.