Brussels reviews approach to equivalence in the area of financial services

The European Commission reviewed on 29 July its equivalence policy with non-EU countries, with the goal of preserving financial stability while promoting international integration of EU financial markets.
This Communication sets out how recent updates to EU legislation will ensure greater effectiveness of the EU single rulebook, supervision and monitoring, while fostering cross-border business.
EU equivalence has become a significant tool in recent years, and aims to preserve the EU financial stability, integration of global financial markets, investor protection, and cooperation with third-country authorities.