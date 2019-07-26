Brussels presents progress on fighting corruption in the private sector

Published 15:07 July 26, 2019
Updated 15:06 July 26, 2019

According to the European Commission’s third report on fighting corruption in the private sector, published on 26 July, many EU states have stepped up their efforts to bring sanctions linked to corruption in line with the standards set out by the Council Framework Decision.

However, work must continue to eliminate limitations to the scope of the Decision, such as specifying certain conditions of the offence. The Commission reiterated its support to the authorities in implementing EU legislation in this field.

The report focuses on the national authorities’ efforts to criminalize various aspects of corruption in the private sector, to penalize the encouragement of corruption, and to implement legal penalties for individuals.

