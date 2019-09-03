The European Commission has published on 3 September two new guidance documents implementing an action plan for nature, people and the economy.

The tools aim to help policymakers solve socio-economic challenges while protecting Europe’s nature, and should serve as an important reference point to developing future policy initiatives.

Protecting and restoring nature is also an insurance policy for long-term sustainable economic development.

The guidance document on ecosystems highlights the benefits from nature, and ways to integrate them in business investment decisions, while the document on strategic EU level green and blue infrastructure defines instruments to help planners integrate natural landscape features into strategic “green and blue infrastructure”.