Brussels issues guidance note on tackling unfair contract terms

The Berlaymond Building in Brussels, Thursday 26 January 2006. The Berlaymond building is the European Commission headquarter

Published 21:24 July 22, 2019
Updated 06:53 July 23, 2019

The European Commission adopted on 22 July a guidance note on unfair contract terms which should ensure that consumer associations and legal practitioners, including judges, will be better equipped to protect EU consumers from unfair contract terms.

The guidance note is based on the case-law of the European Court of Justice, referring to existing rulings on unfair terms.

As a complement to the guidance note, European business organisations have drawn up recommendations on how terms and conditions can be presented to consumers in a more transparent way.

