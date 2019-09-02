A Saudi airstrike in Yemen’s southwestern province of Dhamar on 1 September killed at least 100 people and wounded dozens more, an incident that the European Union said was troubling development before expressing in a statement that Brussels had sent its condolences to the families of the victims and reaffirmed its full support to the UN-led process towards a negotiated political solution to the conflict.

According to reports, the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen staged multiple airstrikes on a detention centre operated by the Houthi rebels in Dhamar. The attack was the deadliest so far this year and the Saudi Arabia-led coalition of Sunni Arab states has faced international criticism for airstrikes that have hit schools, hospitals and wedding parties, killing thousands of Yemeni civilians.

“The EU reiterates the need to fully respect international humanitarian and human rights law, in particular with regard to the protection of civilians. It expects all parties to the conflict to engage constructively with the UN Special Envoy on the full implementation of the Stockholm Agreement, including prisoner exchange,” the European External Action Service said in its statement following the attack.

Saudi Arabia intervened on behalf of the legitimate Yemeni government in March 2015 after the Houthis – a Shiite insurgent group that is financially supported, trained, and supplied by Iran – overthrew the country’s internationally recognised President Ali Abdullah Saleh.

More than 70,000 people have been killed in the raging conflict since 2016, according to UN estimates and news of the airstrike comes at a time when Saudi Arabia’s coalition partners – namely the United Arab Emirates – are increasingly at odds with Riyadh over an endgame to the war.

Signed in December 2018, the UN-brokered Stockholm Agreement contained four key elements, including a prisoner swap, the creation of a demilitarised zone around Yemen’s vital Red Sea trade corridor which would be guaranteed through a series of withdrawals by rival Yemeni forces, the formation of a committee to discuss the future of the contested city of Taiz, and a commitment by the Houthis and the government to continue to reconvene until a comprehensive peace deal can be arranged.

The United States, EU, and the United Kingdom have all thrown their support behind the Stockholm Agreement, with Washington insisting that the UN’s mandate in Yemen include specific clauses that point directly to the role that Iran and the Islamic Revolutionary Guards have played in the conflict.

The US’ proposal has been consistently rejected by Tehran’s close ally, Russia, which have included threats by the Kremlin that it would use its veto on the UN Security Council if any language appears in the Agreement that would hint at taking a harsher line with the Islamic Republic.