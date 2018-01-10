Brussels calls for bigger contributions to the EU budget post-Brexit

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Budget Commissioner Guenther Oettinger made clear on Wednesday that Brexit will leave a €12-13bn hole in EU finances that member states need to fill.

In doing so, he echoed the President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker, who made the point on Monday that 1% of Europe’s GDP is not sufficient in affecting EU policies. “I am of the opinion that Europe is worth more than a cup of coffee a day,” Juncker said.

The discussion on the effects of Brexit is timely, as member states are invited to negotiate the EU budget beyond 2020 (2021-2027), that is, a discussion everyone would prefer to settle before the European Parliament’s elections in 2019.

The debate over the budget will be tough, as member states want to consolidate state finances, while the European Parliament seeks to boost EU policies, which implies a bigger budget. As Brussels seeks a bigger role in defense and security, dealing with climate change, as well as investment in strategic economic sectors – robotics, digital economy, and biotechnology – there is pressure to increase contributions.