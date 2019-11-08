The European Commission has adopted on 7 November a €79 million package to support Yemen, where violent conflict has created a humanitarian crisis for five years.

The package will help Yemeni communities to sustain public services, such as health services and education, and will also stimulate the private sector, aiming to develop livelihood opportunities in a country where the economy has halted.

“Yemen is a country torn by conflict and ravaged by violence, but it is also a country full of resilience and entrepreneurship. In addition to the EU’s humanitarian assistance to the people of Yemen, investing in development is crucial”, said Neven Mimica, EU Commissioner for international cooperation and development.

With the new support, EU’s assistance to crisis-affected populations in Yemen amounts to €323 million since 2015.