The European Commission has announced on 2 September a new humanitarian aid package worth €9 million for the most vulnerable families in Myanmar, particularly those living in the Kachin, Shan and Rakhine states.

“The situation in Myanmar goes beyond the plight of the Rohingya refugees. We cannot forget the victims in Myanmar who have been displaced from their homes due to the ongoing violence in the country.” said Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Civil Protection Christos Stylianides.

The aid package will improve hygiene infrastructures in camps, and will increase access to education for children that are out of school due to the displacements. The projects will have a specific focus on prevention and response to gender-based violence and respect for international humanitarian law.