British wages to remain flat throughout 2018

Britain will continue to experience a squeeze in real income according to a 2018 Resolution Foundation report.

Earlier this year, the independent Office of Budgetary Responsibility (OBR) estimated real income fell by 0,4% in 2017, mostly as a result of inflation climbing over 3%. Despite average wage growth at 2,4%, real income has been feeling a squeeze.

The pound’s devaluation has triggered a wave of higher prices for all kinds of imported goods, from food and energy to housing. Moreover, the U.K’s growth has stalled and productivity continues to decline.

For an economy that is dependent on retail, the inevitable slowdown in consumption is having a major effect. Moreover, as inflation surges, the Bank of England is under pressure to increase interest rates, which should have an immediate effect on the economy via mortgages. According to Bank of England data, 27% of households expect a lower income in 2018.

However, the labour market appears resilient and exports have increased. Moreover, the minimum pay is set to increase by 4,3% in April, which combined with a lower income tax for low-income earners could boost the economy.