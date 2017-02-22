British teacher banned from travelling to the United States

So much for the special relationship

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

A British teacher has been denied entry to the United States, two sources that are not considered reliable by the US President confirm (CNN and BBC).

The incident

Yes, he was Muslim, originally from Birmingham. But, he had a British passport and a valid visa. The US travel that was not Muslim ban appears to be a little bit of a Muslim ban in effect if not in principle.

The school group was traveling with Icelandair to New York. Mr. Juhel Miah, 25, was accompanying a group of 35 students from the Llangatwg Comprehensive School in Aberdulais, South Wales; the students were aged 12 to 15. They were traveling with Icelandair via Reykjavik.

At the airport in Reykjavik, Mr. Miah or Muhammad was “randomly” selected for a security check and then allowed to board. The security personnel then changed their mind, boarded the aircraft, and escorted Mr. Miah off, in front of his startled students, like an ordinary criminal.

Icelandair told CNN that they had been instructed to do so by the US Customs and Border Protection Agency.

No apology or explanation has been issued from the United States Embassy either in the U.K or in Iceland. Mr. Miah was prevented from visiting the embassy in the U.K, where his visa was issued. The First Minister of Wales, Carwyn Jones, has written to Mr. Johnson to enquire as to whether this is, in fact, an act of discrimination, as it appears to be.

The history of the Muslim ban

President Donald Trump first floated the idea of a Muslim blanket ban from entry into the United States in December 2015, during his campaign trail. Upon coming to office, on January 27, he issued an executive order suspending travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States. These countries were Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, Sudan and Libya.

Courts then begin to unravel the executive order, initially by issuing an exception for travelers in transit, then from green card holders, and then Washington’s Attorney General sues the Trump administration blocking the executive order on January 30th. By February 9th, the government had lost a number of cases with a Court of Appeal declining to block Washington’s restraining order.

The “Special Relationship”

By February 16 there was no legal reason – if there ever was one – to prevent the entry of a British citizen in the United States, even if Muslim. The U.K is not a Muslim minority country and was not included in the original ban. The teacher is not a dual national.

Even before Washington’s District Attorney blocked the Trump executive order, the British foreign office had issued an advice that read as following: “We have confirmed with the US government that British passport holders (regardless of country of birth or whether they hold another passport/nationality) aren’t affected by the executive order.”

War with bad media on “fake news” touches the BBC

The Trump administration is now considering a “brand new” travel ban.

The British foreign office has told BBC and CNN that they “providing support” to “a British man” boarding a flight to Reykjavik. But, readers must read this information with caution as the US President does not consider the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) or CNN as reliable media sources.