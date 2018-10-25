British parliament votes to end Northern Ireland’s abortion ban

UK MPs have voted overwhelmingly to scrap Northern Ireland’s abortion laws which state that women are only legally able to terminate a pregnancy in circumstances when their life is at risk. Northern Ireland’s regions laws currently prohibit women from having abortions in case of rape, incest, or foetal abnormality.
The bill was tabled by Labour MP Diana Johnson and aims to end the infamous 1861 Offences Against the Person Act that make abortion a crime in the United Kingdom. That law was amended 1967 when abortion was legalised in England, Scotland, and Wales, but not Northern Ireland where socially conservative social mores reflect the strict Catholic and Protestant views of the local population regarding women’s reproductive rights.
Given the failure of pro-UK Unionist and Irish Republican parties to form a government in Northern Ireland, pro-choice campaigners have stepped in to demand the dissolution of one of the most restrictive abortion regimes in the world.
In June, Britain’s Supreme Court ruled that the abortion regime in Northern Ireland violated the UK’s human rights laws.