British minister faces sexual harassment allegations

Conservative MP Mark Garnier faces a sexual harassment investigation after admitting he asked his secretary, Ms. Caroline Edmondson, to buy sex toys.

On another occasion, he called his secretary “sugar tits,” demanding that she remains in a bar. Mr. Garnier confirms the allegations. Ms. Edmonson has since stopped working for Garnier.

Former Cabinet Minister and once the aspirant leader of the Conservative Party, Stephen Crabb, also admitted sending sexually explicit messages to a 19-year old after a job interview at Westminster.

The investigation will look at whether Mr. Garnier’s behaviour breaks the Ministerial Code of Conduct. Apparently, when these actions took place Mr. Garnier was not a Minister.

According to the BBC, Prime Minister Theresa May will be writing to Speaker of the House of Commons requesting a contractually-binding grievance procedure for similar cases.

Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt said that if these allegations were true this was not acceptable behaviour. Shadow Home Secretary Dianne Abbott told the BBC that the culture of treating women in parliament has improved since the 1980s but there was “still a long way to go.” Labour MP Liz Kendall told BBC Radio 5 that in her party to there were also reports of harassment.